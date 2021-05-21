Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ninjala

Ninjala has surpassed 7 million downloads

And GungHo Online is offering some free rewards to celebrate the milestone.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Just this January we reported that the free-to-play action battle game Ninjala had been downloaded 6 million times. The figure didn't just stop there, it actually keeps growing, and at a fairly fast pace.

Now, about 4 months later, the game has officially surpassed 7 million downloads, developer GungHo Online justannounced.

As a tradition, the team once again decided to offer some free in-game currency as a thank you gift:

"We wish to express our deepest gratitude to all our users for your support.

The following items have been distributed via in-game email as a commemorative gift celebrating 7 million downloads. Please be sure to claim them during the designated distribution period."

Every player can get 100 Jala if you log into the game before June 16, 18:59 (PDT).

Ninjala

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy