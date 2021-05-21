Ninjala has surpassed 7 million downloads

You're watching Advertisements

Just this January we reported that the free-to-play action battle game Ninjala had been downloaded 6 million times. The figure didn't just stop there, it actually keeps growing, and at a fairly fast pace.

Now, about 4 months later, the game has officially surpassed 7 million downloads, developer GungHo Online justannounced.

As a tradition, the team once again decided to offer some free in-game currency as a thank you gift:

"We wish to express our deepest gratitude to all our users for your support.

The following items have been distributed via in-game email as a commemorative gift celebrating 7 million downloads. Please be sure to claim them during the designated distribution period."

Every player can get 100 Jala if you log into the game before June 16, 18:59 (PDT).