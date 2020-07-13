Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Ninjala

Ninjala has surpassed 3 million downloads

Gungho Online's free-to-play title Ninjala has surpassed 3 million downloads and it's being celebrated with free in-game gifts.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Gungho Online's free-to-play Switch title Ninjala has turned out to be quite the success for the developer and publisher as it just recently hit yet another major milestone in regards to downloads. In late June, the game had reached two million downloads and just recently, it surpassed the three million mark.

To celebrate this, Gungho Online is giving away another 100 Jala (the game's in-game currency) as a thank you to its three million players and through August 26, new players will receive a total of 400 Jala.

Have you tried Ninjala yet and if so, what do you think?

Ninjala

Related texts



Loading next content