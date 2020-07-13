Ninjala has surpassed 3 million downloads

You're watching Advertisements

Gungho Online's free-to-play Switch title Ninjala has turned out to be quite the success for the developer and publisher as it just recently hit yet another major milestone in regards to downloads. In late June, the game had reached two million downloads and just recently, it surpassed the three million mark.

To celebrate this, Gungho Online is giving away another 100 Jala (the game's in-game currency) as a thank you to its three million players and through August 26, new players will receive a total of 400 Jala.

Have you tried Ninjala yet and if so, what do you think?