Ninjala has been downloaded more than 4 million times

Free-to-play online action game Ninjala launched on the Switch back in June, and it has proven to be extremely popular in a really short period of time; in less than 24 hours the game was downloaded more than one million times. Now, less than two months later, the game has hit another milestone.

That's because developer Gungho Online has confirmed that Ninjala has reached the milestone of 4 million downloads worldwide. Quite impressive considering the time-frame, although it no doubt helped having millions of school children stuck at home during lockdown.

Anyway, back on topic: in order to celebrate the occasion, all players will receive 100 Jala (the in-game currency) for free. Go check your in-game email now!