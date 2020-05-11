Ninjala delayed, but just by a month

Last week we were informed by Gungho Online about a postponement of their upcoming action game Ninjala. According to the company, this delay is due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, which is why the Nintendo Switch exclusive title won't release in May. The new date is June 24th, so mark this occasion in your calendar.

Since an open beta of the multiplayer title has recently taken place, the additional time will certainly also be used to process collected feedback. Ninjala is free to play so you don't need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play.