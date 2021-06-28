Ninjala celebrates its first anniversary with collaboration with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Via a special broadcast, developer Gungho Online announced that they are celebrating the first anniversary for Ninjala by holding a major collaboration between the action game and the highly popular anime/manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The event is set to start from July 19 until August 30, and it'll bring a lot of new items, including hair and clothing styles based on Demon Slayer characters, skins for gum weapons, emotes, and more. Not only that, there's an in-game collab tournament in which you can earn special decorations, emotes, and ninja gum if you get a high place in the rankings.

Ninjala's first-year anniversary tournament will take place on July 17 and it'll be held in all regions simultaneously and players will compete by collecting special points. The top 4 players will get some special rank-exclusive rewards like emotes and decorations.

In the broadcast, developers also shared the roadmap for season 6, which you can check at the end of the text. We were also told that a new battle royal mode called "Last Ninja Standing" where "you don't respawn after being KO'd" will be coming in season 7, which undeniably sounds very intriguing.

It seems like the developers do have a lot of things planned for this Switch exclusive game, and we wouldn't have to worry that the game will lack of interesting new content at all.