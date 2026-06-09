Ninjala 2 is now an open-world action adventure and a Switch 2 exclusive

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It'll release in the spring of 2027 (or at least its "first part"), but the ongoing Nintendo Direct just gave us a first glimpse at Ninjala 2, the sequel to the 2020 massively successful original by GungHo, which combined hectic combat, chewing gum, and a trendy visual style clearly inspired by Splatoon.

The new game will go full open world action adventure. Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet tasks players to traverse a large map with their ninja-gum, introducing new gum powers, weapons, and ninjitsu. Besides, up to four players can co-op locally or online to work together.

It's unclear what that "first part" actually means, but we'll find out closer to the release of this Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive.