LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Gamereactor

      •   English

      Log in member
      Gamereactor
      news
      Ninjala 2
      Featured: SGF 2026 Coverage

      Ninjala 2 is now an open-world action adventure and a Switch 2 exclusive

      The follow-up to GungHo's huge 2020 hit gets more ambitious.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      It'll release in the spring of 2027 (or at least its "first part"), but the ongoing Nintendo Direct just gave us a first glimpse at Ninjala 2, the sequel to the 2020 massively successful original by GungHo, which combined hectic combat, chewing gum, and a trendy visual style clearly inspired by Splatoon.

      The new game will go full open world action adventure. Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet tasks players to traverse a large map with their ninja-gum, introducing new gum powers, weapons, and ninjitsu. Besides, up to four players can co-op locally or online to work together.

      It's unclear what that "first part" actually means, but we'll find out closer to the release of this Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive.

      Ninjala 2

      Related texts



      Loading next content