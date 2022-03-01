Cookies

Elden Ring

Ninja Turtles surprisingly accurately created in Elden Ring

FromSoftware's character creation tool allows players to produce all kinds of Tarnished protagonists.

HQ

As we were hoping for, Elden Ring turned out to be a true master piece that has been getting raving reviews around the world - including Gamereactor. One of the cool things it has to offer is a powerful set of character creation tools, and if you give this to gamers... cool things will happen!

We've already seen people creating various celebrities with quite impressing results, but now this has been taken a step further. Over at Reddit (check here and here), people have now made Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the game. And the result is so good, that we actually have seen worse official designs.

Have you created something cool in Elden Ring? We'd also love to see your character, feel free to share an image of your hero below.

Thanks Screenrant

