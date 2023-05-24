Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem arrives earlier than previously planned

The film will give us a younger version of the Ninja Turtles.

We are extremely used to dates being changed in video games, but it happens for movies as well - and it's almost always about delays. But not this time - although the change is very minor.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has been confirmed to be getting an earlier release than what was originally communicated. Paramount Pictures has moved the movie forward to August 2 instead of August 4, which it was originally scheduled for. This means a slightly shorter time of waiting before we get to enjoy this Seth Rogen produced adventure, where the turtles are said to be in their early teens rather than being older.

A new trailer has been promised for May 31, which we will share here when released. Are you looking forward to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

