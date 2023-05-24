Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem arrives earlier than previously planned

HQ

We are extremely used to dates being changed in video games, but it happens for movies as well - and it's almost always about delays. But not this time - although the change is very minor.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has been confirmed to be getting an earlier release than what was originally communicated. Paramount Pictures has moved the movie forward to August 2 instead of August 4, which it was originally scheduled for. This means a slightly shorter time of waiting before we get to enjoy this Seth Rogen produced adventure, where the turtles are said to be in their early teens rather than being older.

A new trailer has been promised for May 31, which we will share here when released. Are you looking forward to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

Thanks ComicBook.com