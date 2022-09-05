Ninja Turtles are getting a "brand-new Triple-A game in 2023"

HQ

2022 has been very kind to fans of the Ninja Turtles with releases of the two hit games Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge and also Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. And it looks like the pop cultural gods will continue to favour the Turtles fans, as Paramount has a whole lot planned next year.

As revealed in the latest edition of the trade magazine Toy World Magazine (page 170-171), we can look forward to both a new movie, a new toy-line... and also "a brand-new Triple-A game in 2023". While we don't know anything about this yet, will will probably hear about it fairly soon as 2023 is only three months away. Perhaps during The Game Awards in December?