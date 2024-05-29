Ninja: "This Fortnite season is absolute dog-fucking-water"

HQ

It was through Fortnite that Tyler "Ninja" Blevins became an internet celebrity and one of the gaming world's most prominent streamers, and ever since its launch in 2017, he has been an integral part of the community. But now he's apparently had enough.

The reason is the latest season, where Ninja really hates the addition of vehicles to the game and especially how they can now be used and modified. During a stream he said:

"We're going to land in the middle of nowhere, we're going to loot up, we're going to find a vehicle, we're going to fucking not attack anyone.

And then we're going to play like the biggest fucking losers in the world, because this season is absolute dog-fucking-water."

After continuing to spew his disgust with the season, Ninja is mowed down by a car during a duel, whereupon he angrily states "Yeah, I will not be playing this season", and says he will instead focus on League of Legends. He concludes: "It feels like you're playing a different game right now".

Thanks, Metro.