Ninja Theory's Project: Mara aims to show "mental terror"

As of 2018 Ninja Theory is an Xbox Game Studio running in partnership with Microsoft, and they've taken to the Xbox website to announce Project: Mara, an experimental title in development to test out "new ways of storytelling".

The project is described as "a real-world and grounded representation of mental terror" based on the experiences, accounts, and research of those affected. The aim is to "recreate the horrors of the mind as accurately and realistically as possible" in the hopes that the studio can push storytelling forward as a medium.

This will be developed alongside the upcoming Bleeding Edge, and builds upon Ninja Theory's own experience with Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, which was praised for its portrayal of mental health issues within the game.

It's also worth remembering that Senua's Saga will be a Hellblade sequel as well, so the studio is keeping busy under Microsoft's umbrella.

For more on Project: Mara check out the videos below, giving us a glimpse into the ambitious title.

Does this sound appealing?

You watching Advertisements