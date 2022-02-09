Ninja Theory thinks "Hellblade 2 will make Hellblade look like an indie game"

HQ

Ninja Theory's Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice was launched back in 2017 and was widely praised for it's brilliant handling of mental illness and also it's graphics, which frankly holds up to this day. As you might recall, the studio is currently developing Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, and each time we've got to see it, we have been literally floored by it's graphical fidelity.

In an interview over at NME, the Ninja Theory co-founder Tameem Antoniades explains the ambitions with the sequel:

"The goal with Hellblade 2 isn't to perfect it, but to create an experience that feels more believable and more refined. Its ambition in terms of scale is bigger. I think Hellblade 2 will make Hellblade look like an indie game."

Technically, the first Hellblade was an indie game, but since Ninja Theory is now a member of the Xbox Game Studios, they have access to Microsoft's resources. Antoniades adds this about the graphics:

"The idea is believability - making things look real or believable - and the best way to do that is to base everything on real things."

And judging by the latest trailer shown during The Game Awards in December, they might actually succeed in doing this. Freshen up your memory by checking it out below.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II still doesn't have a release date, but a reasonable guess is that it will arrive later this year. It is coming for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and is included with Xbox Game Pass starting day one.