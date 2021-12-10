Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Ninja Theory shares a meaty Senua's Saga: Hellblade II gameplay trailer

Still no release date however.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As part of the The Game Awards, Ninja Theory just shared a lengthy gameplay trailer for its sequel to the action-adventure game Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. The trailer for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II was around six minutes in length, showed Senua and a group of fellow humans hunting and fighting a giant, who seemed to be chasing Senua, before revealing that it was actually looking for her for help.

You can catch the full trailer below, which is actually captured footage, even if it does look like a cinematic. As for when you can look forward to actually playing Hellblade II, there was still not a mention of a release date as of yet.

HQ
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Related texts



Loading next content