Ninja Theory shares a meaty Senua's Saga: Hellblade II gameplay trailer

As part of the The Game Awards, Ninja Theory just shared a lengthy gameplay trailer for its sequel to the action-adventure game Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. The trailer for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II was around six minutes in length, showed Senua and a group of fellow humans hunting and fighting a giant, who seemed to be chasing Senua, before revealing that it was actually looking for her for help.

You can catch the full trailer below, which is actually captured footage, even if it does look like a cinematic. As for when you can look forward to actually playing Hellblade II, there was still not a mention of a release date as of yet.