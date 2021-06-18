Ninja Theory says Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will be "extra real and brutal"

Earlier this week, Microsoft revealed that the Cambridge based developer Ninja Theory would join the Xbox Games Showcase: Extended yesterday. And that they did, led by co-founder and chief design director Tameem Antoniades.

He had a video to show, in which we got to see how they worked with the upcoming Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. This included things like filming environments, making costumes (and scanning costumes), using satellite data, motion capture, two years of martial arts education for the actress Melina Juergens and visits to Iceland. The latter is important as the game takes place in Iceland during the 9th century.

It won't be a regular sequel though as Antoniades say they are aiming to make the game "extra special", even though it means a whole lot of extra work. One area that will be different is the combat, which is described as "extra real and brutal".

We still don't have a release date for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, but we expect it to be released next year for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and it sure sounds like it will be a game to keep an eye out for. Check out the video below to follow the work on the game behind the scenes.