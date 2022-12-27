Ninja Theory promises to start doing dev diaries in 2023

HQ

While we still have no clue when Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will be released, we just might have gotten an indication that it could be next year. The game was absent from Microsoft's big Xbox event in June, where they promised that everything showed would launch before the end of first half of 2023.

As Senua's new adventure wasn't there, we assumed it would be released during the fall 2023 or even 2024. Fortunately, Ninja Theory had a little Christmas gift to share on Twitter, as they wrote that "Dev diaries are back in the new year". While dev diaries doesn't automatically mean that a game is about to be released, they are usually launched as a way to hype a title and raise awareness, something that is often done when a game isn't too far away from its premiere.

We would argue that this does slightly increase the chances of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II to be released during the second half of 2023, but it could also be related to Project: Mara, which is another Ninja Theory project - or even both, or something else.