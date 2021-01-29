Ninja Theory leaves Bleeding Edge behind after just ten months

You're watching Advertisements

I wasn't the only one that expected Ninja Theory's Bleeding Edge would be forgotten in record-time and we were unfortunately not wrong.

The talented studio has announced that Bleeding Edge won't get any further content updates because it has decided to focus on Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Project: Mara and The Insight Project. You'll still be able to play it for the foreseeable future, but there won't be any new characters, maps or stuff like that just ten months after its release.