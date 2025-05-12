Ninja Theory is starting to tease its next project

HQ

Despite next to minimal marketing support from Xbox, Ninja Theory seemed to impress enough with their latest project, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, as the game managed to snag a bunch of different awards (including one at the BAFTAs) thanks to its impressive technical prowess. But since that game launched a year ago, when will we start hearing about what's next for the Cambridge-based team? Perhaps sooner than you might expect.

We say this because recently Ninja Theory took to social media to tease their next project. We don't know what this is or when we'll get to see it properly, but the image does show a bunch of developers sitting around a television that has unfortunately been blurred out.

From the blurry image, it does look as though there's some kind of core character occupying the left-hand side of the screen, but beyond that it's next to impossible to figure out what's being shown. Perhaps it's another Hellblade chapter or perhaps it's something else entirely. What do you hope Ninja Theory is working on next?