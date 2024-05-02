Ninja Theory is sharing something new every day from Senua's Saga: Hellblade II until launch

HQ

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is finally gearing up to launch later this month. The long anticipated sequel to Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice and one of Xbox's major launches of this year is just a few weeks away, and Ninja Theory is giving us some daily treats to make the wait go by a little easier.

As showcased on X/Twitter, Ninja Theory's first daily treat is a new screenshot. With Senua looking out at an idyllic landscape, it seems a far cry from the battles she'll face both externally and internally.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II launches on the 21st of May for Xbox Series X/S and PC. Will you be picking it up?