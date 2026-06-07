Ninja Theory announces next Hellblade game, known as Senua

It may feel like recent memory, but developer Ninja Theory actually launched Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 over two years ago, back in May 2024, meaning the time is right for the next exploration into the wider universe.

To this end, at the Xbox Games Showcase, Ninja Theory made an appearance to show off the third chapter of the series, a game simply known as Senua. Yep, it's dropped the Hellblade naming convention but the rest of the experience is seemingly as expected, in the form of an intense, set-piece-driven story merged with tough combat and environmental challenges, both puzzles and platforming.

As for the launch plans for the game, all we're told so far is that Senua will be debuting in 2027, but interestingly it won't just be launching on PC (including Steam) and Xbox Series X/S, it will also be landing on PS5. As for whether that's a day-and-date launch on PS5 in-line with the other platforms is unclear, but it's having a cross-platform launch all the same. Naturally, expect a Game Pass day one inclusion as well.

Catch the trailer for Senua below ahead of its launch next year.