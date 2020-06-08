Ninja Simulator will sneak stealtily onto PC and consoles

During the weekend, a team called RockGame revealed a new action title called Ninja Simulator. In the first material that has been shown we see a ninja creeping around a Japanese building, skilfully taking out his victims with the help of deadly tools. The development studio describes their simulation as a mixture of action and stealth which plays out in feudal Japan.

Ninja Simulator was officially announced for PC (more precisely Steam) only, but our German colleagues from Xboxdynasty.de have already talked to the developers about their upcoming plans and, thus, learned about console versions (Xbox One and Playstation 4). However, these editions will only ever be worked on after the PC version is out, which has no exact release date as of yet.