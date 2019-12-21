Cookies

Ninja reveals his own Adidas shoes

These are called the Time In Night Joggers and will be available at the end of the month ready for 2020.

Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins is one of the biggest streamers around at the moment, having played Fortnite with Drake and amassing thousands of followers online, and now he's got another thing to add to the list of achievements - his very own Adidas shoes.

As revealed on Twitter, these are called Time In Night Joggers, as you can see in the image below, and they'll be ringing in the New Year when they land on December 31.

Ninja has already worked on products like a book and a graphic novel, so he isn't showing any signs of slowing down now, even lending his image to Xshot dart guns.

Would you wear these?

