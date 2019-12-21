Ninja reveals his own Adidas shoes

Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins is one of the biggest streamers around at the moment, having played Fortnite with Drake and amassing thousands of followers online, and now he's got another thing to add to the list of achievements - his very own Adidas shoes.

As revealed on Twitter, these are called Time In Night Joggers, as you can see in the image below, and they'll be ringing in the New Year when they land on December 31.

Ninja has already worked on products like a book and a graphic novel, so he isn't showing any signs of slowing down now, even lending his image to Xshot dart guns.

Would you wear these?