Ninja Luxe Café Pro

It isn't necessarily all that easy to make a coffee machine in 2026, as the market is saturated and, what's more, dominated by just a handful of established giants, such as De'Longhi and Sage. But if you know Ninja, you'll also know that they couldn't care less about that, and that they usually have a habit of going their own way, regardless of whether it makes sense. Take a look at their website, and you'll see an eclectic mix, to put it mildly.

So, naturally, Ninja had to make a coffee machine too. We've tested the Pro version of their Luxe Café coffee machine, a hybrid espresso machine that delivers 15 bar pump pressure, features an integrated grinder for whole beans, a selection of portafilters and an automatic milk frother with a steam wand. Yes, everything needed to compete more directly with a Sage is here, and perhaps even at a fairly affordable price, too.

At the time of writing, you can get the Pro version for just under £600, whilst a Sage Barista Touch, which generally has fewer features, will set you back almost £150 more. And there's certainly no skimping on anything here.

What I would say right from the start, however, is that Ninja is still struggling a bit with a more attractive, universal external design language. There's a bit too much black plastic about, which spoils the polished aluminium surface slightly. There's nothing wrong with the functionality here. The water tank holds two litres, there's plenty of room for coffee beans, and cleaning seems just as easy at first glance. There's even space for a platform-agnostic limescale filter at the back. As I said, Ninja hasn't skimped on anything, apart from the fact that it looks a bit uninspired. And while we're on the subject, it's worth mentioning that this machine is, well, big. It takes up a lot of space on the kitchen worktop.

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As mentioned, this is a so-called "3-in-1" coffee machine, which means you can make an espresso, a traditional americano/filter coffee, or a cold brew. The machine has enough LED lights to indicate whether the grind setting needs adjusting, or if there are other ways you might want to customise the brew, but a proper display would probably have made the onboarding process even clearer, that's been cut out here.

As mentioned, there is a 53-millimetre portafilter with several filter baskets, and the whole concept of placing your filter basket, closing the lid, selecting and customising the coffee, and starting the brew is quite satisfying, exactly as it would be on a machine that costs much more. Whether it's an espresso from fresh beans, filter coffee from ground coffee or an iced coffee on a hot summer's day, I personally didn't experience any issues with the Luxe Café's performance, as such.

The temperature seems stable at around 90-96 degrees, and with both the 25 grinder settings and the help of Barista Assist, which gives you direct feedback, there's plenty to play around with, and no obvious cause for complaint.

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