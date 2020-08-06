Ninja is back on Twitch, at least for now

You're watching Advertisements

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is probably the best-known and most popular streamer on the planet. He created quite a buzz about a year ago when he left Twitch to stream exclusively on Microsoft's Mixer platform. However, less than a year later, in June 2020, Microsoft announced that they are shutting down Mixer, with viewers directed to Facebook Gaming.

This decision left many well-known streamers as free agents, and Ninja was among them. Now it seems as though he is back on Twitch, at least for now. It looks like the stream with Dr. Lupo was done just because they wanted to, and not because there is some sort of deal with Twitch.

Twitch has once again re-established Ninja's account, which at the time of writing has almost 15 million followers. Time will tell, where he ends up eventually, but one thing is certain, wherever he goes, his fans will follow.