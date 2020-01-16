Ninja gets his very own Fortnite skin

Epic Games has revealed some big news for fans of streamer Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins, as he actually has his own skin in the game as of today at 19:00 ET (00:00 the next day GMT, 01:00 CET), which is when the Ninja Outfit is landing in the item shop.

The outfit comes with back bling, an emote, and the dual katanas pickaxe, and this is part of the new Icon Series bringing "the artistic vision, personality, and attitude of top creators to Fortnite, building on previous collaborations with Marshmello and Major Lazer," according to Epic.

More collaborations in the series will be announced in the future, including ones with Kathleen 'Loserfruit' Belsten and David 'TheGrefg' Martinez.

"I've dreamt of having a skin in Fortnite since I started playing the game. Today, my dream becomes reality," Ninja says on Twitter.

What other skins would you like to see in the game?