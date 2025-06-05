Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound launches next month

HQ

Team Ninja has already established that 2025 is the year of the ninja, based on the fact that they released Ninja Gaiden II Black during the spring, and later this year will launch Ninja Gaiden 4. But why settle for two ninja games when you can release three?

As you may recall, they're also working on the more retro-oriented Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, which now has a release date nailed down. A new trailer reveals that it will launch on July 31, when we will get to follow the Hayabusa clan's new addition Kenji who, together with the Black Spider Clan ninja Kumori, will fight demons and other oddities.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound will be released on PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox with a playable Steam demo scheduled for June 9 in conjunction with Steam Next Fest. But enough rambling, enjoy the new trailer below.

...and, and let us remind you that year of the ninja expands beyond Ninja Gaiden as Sega launches Shinobi: Art of Vengeance in late August. Ninja fans are really eating good this year.