Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound launches for Switch 2 next month

HQ

2025 would be the year of the ninja, as proclaimed by Team Ninja at the beginning of the year, as they stealth-released Ninja Gaiden II Black, presented Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound (which had been announced just a month earlier), and announced Ninja Gaiden 4. All three games have now been released, but not everyone is equally pleased about it.

Only one of the games has been released for Switch, and none of them for Switch 2. Now, however, one of them finally seems to be getting a Switch 2 version, namely Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound. The pixel adventure is inspired by the series' classic adventures from the late 80s and early 90s, and here you take on the role of newcomer Kenji Mozu. The game has not been formally announced, but has been confirmed via Koei Tecmo's latest quarterly report, which states that it will be released for Switch 2 in November.

Unfortunately, the Switch version of the game was not nearly as good as the others, so a release for the significantly more powerful Switch 2 is very welcome, especially since Shinobi: Art of Vengeance was not released for Switch 2 either. So it's a pretty ninja-starved audience that's waiting.

At the time of writing, it is unclear whether those who purchased the Switch version will receive a cheaper (or even better, free) upgrade, but hopefully this will be announced soon.