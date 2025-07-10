Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound developers gives us a rundown of the adventure

HQ

After years of inactivity on the Ninja Gaiden front, it was like a ketchup effect in 2025. Early this year, as you may recall, Ninja Gaiden II Black was released, on July 31 Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound will be released, and on October 21 it's time for Ninja Gaiden 4.

Now the publisher Dotemu has presented a 14-minute game walkthrough of the middle one, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, where the developers themselves play the retro-inspired action adventure and guide us through it. Thanks to this, we get a really good look at its gameplay, features and even enemies and bosses.

You surely don't want to miss this, especially if you like classic ninja action. Check it out below.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound will be released for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.