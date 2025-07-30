HQ

First, a confession. My primary curiosity about Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is not a result of my love for the classic game series. Not that I have anything against Ninja Gaiden, but I certainly wouldn't call myself a die-hard fan. The reason the game immediately caught my attention is instead due to The Game Kitchen, which, with Blasphemous 2, was behind one of the best Metroidvanias of recent years. On the one hand, with their flair for beautiful pixel art and penchant for hardcore and bloody gameplay, the Spaniards are the obvious choice to bring 2D Ninja Gaiden back into the 2020s. On the other hand, they have primarily worked with a slightly more colourful and sprawling structure than Ninja Gaiden's linear levels. So yes, I've been excited to see how they would approach the task.

The answer to that query must be said to be: Quite classic. Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is a throwback to the original NES series, in fact, to such an extent that the plot unfolds in parallel with Ryu Hayabusa's missions. In the silent shoes of Ryu's protégé Kenji Mozu, your first task is to defend the village of Hayabusa from a demon invasion, which turns out to have ties to the CIA and the Yakuza-like Black Spider clan. I wouldn't call the story compelling, but no one plays Ninja Gaiden for the story, and it does what it's supposed to do: establish a framework and give you motivation to chop demons, enemy clans, and heavily armed soldiers in half.

Fortunately, there is a little twist. Early in the game, Kenji is forced to merge with Kumori, who is otherwise well on his way to a career in the Black Spider clan, which in practice means that he gains access to three new attacks that complement his katana. Where Kenji honourably attacks with eye contact at close range, the morally more flexible Kumori specialises in cunning attacks from a distance. This provides an excellent moveset that is easy to understand without sacrificing tactical options. The katana acts primarily as a weapon, while Kumori's attacks require energy to use and must therefore be used more sparingly.

This creates a good rhythm, which is backed up by precise controls. You are always in full control, and the all-important feeling that death is only due to your own mistakes is present from start to finish. In fact, it cannot be said clearly enough that playing Ragebound feels downright excellent. I repeatedly entered a flow state where quick rolls, precise jumps, and deadly attacks made short work of the excellent selection of enemies.

Yet I often found myself bored. It may sound strange, but despite its excellent game feel, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound often suffers from level design that lacks variety, finesse, and visual engagement. Yes, it feels good to roll past an armoured enemy's attack, send a poison dart into the stomach of his weaker companion, and thus open up an unblockable attack that can effectively dispatch the armoured bastard. And yes, it feels great to double jump on flying enemies to reach distant platforms. It's a good basic recipe, but the garnish is missing. Most often, The Game Kitchen is content to deliver levels of the kind that quickly blend together in your memory. This becomes particularly evident towards the end, where the Spaniards deliver an excellent level that takes you from a freight train to the shinkansen and back again. Here, there is high-octane action, exciting surroundings, and changes in level design that keep you on your toes. Ragebound delivers this elsewhere as well, but considering how inventive the level design is in Blasphemous 2, it's disappointing that the sequences that stand out are few and far between.

It's also disappointing that the game's environments are so generic. Sure, it's pretty pixel art, but you'll have to look far and wide for the string of memorable architecture that defines the Blasphemous games. There are a few beautiful temples, but it feels as if the Spanish developers can't quite find their footing when drawing inspiration from the Far East rather than Catholicism.

On the other hand, the bosses do not disappoint. Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound presents a myriad of monstrosities that naturally serve as exclamation points on the individual levels. They represent the game's biggest challenges, but none of them feel impossible, perhaps because they are more like sprints than marathons. It's also against the bosses that the game's upgrades come into their own. Between levels, you can buy abilities for Kenji and Kumori, and Kumori's barrier in particular helped me against some of the game's late bosses. However, I wish you could switch abilities during a level instead of having to exit it completely, because it naturally becomes a bit of a guessing game, and I don't want to play through one of the, as mentioned, often slightly boring levels again just to make my life against the boss a little easier.

As you fight your way through the horde of foot soldiers and bosses, you may not feel the insurmountable resistance that Ninja Gaiden is known for. In fact, with my modest abilities, I managed to get through without getting stuck on a boss for more than about 20 minutes. That suited me fine, but for those of you who are more hardcore, the game offers eight special ops, which are remixed (and more difficult) versions of the main campaign levels, and once the game is completed, hard mode is unlocked.

As mentioned in the introduction, I was excited to see what The Game Kitchen could do with Ninja Gaiden. Unfortunately, the answer is a bit disappointing. Ragebound is rock solid and feels really good in your hands, but it lacks spark, passion, X-factor, surprises. I could go on. At a time when sharp 2D action games are not exactly in short supply, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is a solid revival of a classic series that will probably make the old core happy, but I would start somewhere else, Katana Zero, for example.