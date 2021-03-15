Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection will reportedly run at 4K and at 60fps+

You're watching Advertisements

Although it hasn't been formally revealed by developer Team Ninja or publisher Koei Tecmo, a new Microsoft Store listing suggests that Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection will run at 4K and at 60fps+. This is an interesting observation indeed, and it's fair to think that the PlayStation and PC versions will showcase a similar performance. It's unclear at present, however, how the Switch will fare in either handheld and docked mode.

The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection was first revealed during last month's Nintendo Direct and is planned to launch June 10, 2021. The collection contains Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge - three games Team Ninja worked on prior to the Nioh series.

Thanks, VG247.