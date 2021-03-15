Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection will reportedly run at 4K and at 60fps+

This is according to a Microsoft Store listing.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Although it hasn't been formally revealed by developer Team Ninja or publisher Koei Tecmo, a new Microsoft Store listing suggests that Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection will run at 4K and at 60fps+. This is an interesting observation indeed, and it's fair to think that the PlayStation and PC versions will showcase a similar performance. It's unclear at present, however, how the Switch will fare in either handheld and docked mode.

The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection was first revealed during last month's Nintendo Direct and is planned to launch June 10, 2021. The collection contains Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge - three games Team Ninja worked on prior to the Nioh series.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection

Thanks, VG247.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy