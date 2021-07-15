Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection finally has some much needed graphics options on PC

A few weeks ago, Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection launched on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and while the collection itself played pretty well, it was missing a few much needed graphical options on the PC edition.

At launch the game determined resolution based on your setup, which was either 1080p (1920x1080) or 4K (3840x2160), and it was missing 1440p support, and was locked to what seemed to be 60fps. To be able to change these settings, you had to do it via the Steam library rather than in-game, as is the case for most PC titles, but Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja has noticed the difficulties this has caused, and has now launched an update for the game dropping in a whole batch of new settings.

Announced on Steam, in today's version of the game, you can change display mode, resolution, whether you want Vsync active, mess with anti-aliasing, depth of field, display of shadows, and triple buffering, and quite frankly it's strange that these weren't included from day one.

The update notes are typically barren and simply tell users what is now available, and if you want to check it out for yourself, you can do so above.

