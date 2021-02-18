Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection announced

Earlier during the Nintendo Direct, Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo announced Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, bringing three high-speed ninja action games from the popular franchise in one package.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection consists of Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge, and most of the previously released game modes and DLC costumes will also be available.

"Ninja Gaiden is one of the most important and monumental titles for the Team Ninja brand, but we haven't been able to release the series title on current generation platforms, so I am very delighted to be able to release it in this format as a trilogy," says Team Ninja chief head Yosuke Hayashi. "If you enjoy challenging action games, we hope you will give it a try."

Team Ninja head Fumihiko Yasuda added, "Ninja Gaiden is the origin of Team Ninja's action games, and I hope that not only fans of the series, but also fans of the Nioh series will play these games. I hope that the day will come soon when I can provide information about the next game in the Ninja Gaiden series, which I've been continuously saying that I want to develop, but until then, please play as the 'super ninja' Ryu Hayabusa in the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection."

Other than Nintendo Switch, Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection will also land on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The collection is scheduled to release on June 10, 2021.

Check the trailer below: