Ninja Gaiden II was released in 2008, and was the sequel to the original 2004 Xbox hit Ninja Gaiden. The imaginatively named sequel has been released several times over the years, sometimes as an adapted Sigma version, and sometimes just graphically enhanced for the new platform. If you count all the different versions, I've played Ninja Gaiden II at least five times, and now that the world has been given a Ninja Gaiden II Black, designed for modern devices, it's time for another round.

Ninja Gaiden II Black is sort of a halfway house between a remaster and a complete remake. In terms of gameplay, mostly everything is as before, but not quite the same as there's a lot of the Sigma version's influence, if you know how to look for it. The most notable of these Sigma influences are the sections where you play with three other playable characters in addition to the ninja Ryu Hayabusa: Rachel, Ayane, and Momiji. On the other hand, blood and loose limbs fly like in the original, and there are a few gameplay-enhancing innovations in keeping with the modern model. The most notable of these is the ability to resume directly from a boss fight after a failure, without the need to start from the previous actual save point. In terms of graphics, it's remake quality, and frankly the game has never looked so good. However, the level design and animations are completely unchanged, as you can feel from the familiar invisible walls and the fact that the controls are identical to the 2008 original.

Unfortunately, Ninja Gaiden II Black doesn't include any online features, so the Tag Mission mode has to be played solo as well. Fortunately, there is a competent AI companion. Tag Mission is a great way to practice techniques and other moves, if or when you feel the need. In any case, Ninja Gaiden II Black doesn't include everything that has been added to the game over the years in its various versions, but either way it's the best way to experience the game on modern hardware.

Ninja Gaiden II has a reputation for being a difficult action game. In fact, Ninja Gaiden was the hard game before Dark Souls took that place in the minds of gamers. The latest version adds an easy difficulty level known as Hero Play Style, and the normal challenge is offered as Path of the Acolyte, which was called easy in the original. Path of the Warrior is offered as a difficult challenge, and Path of the Mentor as a very difficult one. And once you've completed the game, the real challenge level, Path of the Master Ninja, opens up. In other words, you can customise the challenge to suit you, and this is perhaps the best innovation in Ninja Gaiden II Black. I chose the "difficult" one, Path of the Warrior, and it felt a little too easy. On the other hand, I've had almost 20 years of practicing timing and movement sequences, so I guess that experience has a bearing on the challenge experience. Oh, and there seem to be more places to save than before, although I stress the word "seems", because I'm not quite sure about this.

Unfortunately, as always before, the camera can't keep up with the fast-paced action. Regularly, the frenzy of the battle moves outside the camera frame, leaving nothing to do but rely on your experience and simply ride the wave. Of course, you can correct the position of the camera with the right analog stick, but there's nowhere near enough time to do it. Fortunately, the character's attacks are always aimed at least roughly in the direction of the enemy, which helps you get through the tightest moments. In addition, pressing a button will point the camera in the correct direction you need to follow with a sound effect playing too, making it easier to progress forward. Ninja Gaiden II Black is a linear game, so you won't get lost anyway, however, finding the right direction makes it easier to uncover small side paths and secret spots.

I still think that the combat mechanics in Ninja Gaiden II are perfect. I haven't come across a better one since 2008. The game rewards timing, aggression, and the control of different weapons with their key combinations. There's not a single bad weapon in the game, and it's more a question of what you like. In the past, I've relied most on the Dragon Sword katana, but now I have to wonder if the Lunar Staff was this deadly in previous versions? Either way, I recommend taking the time to learn the different weapons, because by the time you play the Rachel, Ayane, and Momiji sections, you'll be forced to learn to survive with something other than the simple Dragon Sword.

Despite the fact that I have played Ninja Gaiden II many times on many different platforms, a new run is always just as exciting. An attack can come from anywhere and at any time, so the player must constantly be battle-ready. Then, when there's too much blood and too many body parts on the ground, Ryu Hayabusa shakes off the gory blade of his sword and the journey continues. This is not something you play to relax, but to scratch that ancient warrior instinct lurking within.

A few interesting new features improve the gaming experience without affecting the gameplay at all. You can choose the size of the subtitles in cutscenes, and you can even add the name of the speaker if you want. This is especially useful for those playing on a big TV on a sofa far away. Secondly, you can also choose the level of gore. In practice, it's a choice between the bloodiness of the original edition and the cleanliness of the Sigma version.

But what about the story? The plot is unchanged, of course, and it's exactly as silly as ever. With a bunch of supernatural arch-villains threatening to plunge the world into darkness, Ryu Hayabusa must take action. Ultimately, the journey takes him to Japan's highest mountain, Mount Fuji, because it is there that the fate of the world will be decided. The story is not really worth caring about, as the main focus seems to be on introducing the player to the most extraordinary characters, and transporting the protagonists around the world and to beautiful landscapes.

Even if you've played Ninja Gaiden II before, this is the perfect opportunity to take it for another spin. And if for some reason you've missed this newer generation of Ninja Gaiden altogether, Ninja Gaiden II Black is the best place to start. Just remember that this isn't a time to relax, but to fight while your heart rate climbs and your palms get sweaty.