Ninja Gaiden creator: If Microsoft reach out to me, it will be an honor for me

Tomonobu Itagaki still holds a special place in the history of Xbox. After all, he showed what the first Xbox could do at launch with Dead or Alive 3, which was fighting as we've never seen it before. He followed it up with Ninja Gaiden and made several other titles exclusives for Microsoft's consoles.

Now Itagaki reveals on Facebook that he want's to make video games again and has started a new developer for this very purpose; Itagaki Games. Since 2017, he has only had and advisory role at Valhalla Games - but clearly the time has come for new titles. And if Itakagi gets to decide, he would like to work with Microsoft again (translated by VGC):

"I would start again with questions that I made to [original Xbox designer] Seamus [Blackley] two decades ago. Back then, I asked him, 'are you confident that you will beat PS2?' and he said, 'Yes. Xbox is called Project Midway and I'll gain the supremacy with it.'

That's why I trusted him and actually created Xbox-exclusive games for about ten years. 20 years have passed since then, and I established my own company, Itagaki Games, which is not Tecmo, nor Valhalla. I know Microsoft is still aggressive. If they reach out to me, it will be an honor for me."

We wish Tomonobu Itagai good luck and hope that he has more games in the vein of Ninja Gaiden to spoil us with in the future.