Ninja Gaiden, Assassin's Creed and more coming to Xbox Game Pass

The time has come to add even more titles to the Game Pass library, and this time we're getting both some love from Ubisoft as well as a collection of the three modern Ninja Gaiden classics and some indies. Microsoft also writes that there are also "possibly a few surprises" coming ahead of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase starting on June 12.
Here is what to expect, and when:
As is tradition, it's not only new games coming, as some titles are also leaving. You have up to 20% discount on them until they are removed from Game Pass on June 15: