Ninja Gaiden, Assassin's Creed and more coming to Xbox Game Pass

We can expect some more surprises leading up to the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase this June.

The time has come to add even more titles to the Game Pass library, and this time we're getting both some love from Ubisoft as well as a collection of the three modern Ninja Gaiden classics and some indies. Microsoft also writes that there are also "possibly a few surprises" coming ahead of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase starting on June 12.

Here is what to expect, and when:


  • For Honor: Marching Fire Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) - June 1

  • Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (Console and PC) - June 2

  • Assassin's Creed Origins (Cloud, Console and PC) - June 7

  • Chorus (Cloud, Console, and PC) - June 7

  • Disc Room (Cloud, Console, and PC) - June 7

  • Spacelines from the Far Out (Console and PC) - June 7

As is tradition, it's not only new games coming, as some titles are also leaving. You have up to 20% discount on them until they are removed from Game Pass on June 15:


  • Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Greedfall (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Limbo (Cloud, Console, and PC)

  • Worms Rumble (Cloud, Console, and PC)



