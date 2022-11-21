Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive are coming back as reboots

HQ

15-20 years ago during the Xbox and Xbox 360 days, Team Ninja and their Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive franchises were among the hottest things in gaming. However, after a gradual decline in quality after long-time director and producer Tomonobu Itagaki left the studio, both series dropped in popularity. But as it turns out, they're on their way back.

Team Ninja recently gave a talk at the Korea G-Star conference, a gaming trade show mainly for industry professionals, where they discussed everything from their design philosophies to their target audiences. The most interesting part was definitely the closing, as they rounded out the conference by revealing that reboots of both Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive are in development.

We didn't get any more information unfortunately, but beggars can't be choosers. The last time we met the Ninja Gaiden protagonist (and also lethal Dead or Alive fighter) was in last year's mediocre Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection. Hopefully the reboots can bring both series back to their full potential.

Thanks Nintendo Life