Ninja Gaiden 4 will be able to run at 120 fps on Xbox Series X and PS5

Recently, we have been able to tell you all about our experience with Ninja Gaiden 4 in the form of a dedicated and lengthy preview. Now, to add to this, some information has come out about how the game should run and operate on consoles.

As per Windows Central, it's mentioned that those who intend to play Ninja Gaiden 4 on PS5 and Xbox Series X will be able to do so at a maximum framerate of 120 fps. This will be offered through a high framerate mode, which is not present (as expected) for those looking to play on Xbox Series S, who will have to remain comfortable with 60 fps.

In terms of graphical performance, this isn't mentioned, but the existence of a high framerate mode does imply that there will also be a resolution-focussed mode too. There's also no reference yet as to whether PS5 Pro will get an even more extreme performance mode, perhaps one that combines 120 fps with even higher quality graphics.

Ninja Gaiden 4 will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on October 21 and it will be a Game Pass day one launch too.