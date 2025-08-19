Ninja Gaiden 4 trailer drops at Gamescom

HQ

Gamescom treated fans to a fresh trailer for Team Ninja and Platinum Games' highly anticipated Ninja Gaiden 4, set to launch in just under two months. The game once again puts players in control of one of the action genre's most iconic protagonists - Ryu Hayabusa.

This marks the first true sequel in over a decade, and the collaboration between Team Ninja and Platinum Games has naturally cranked up the hype to eleven. The new trailer offered a glimpse of Gaiden's signature, technically demanding combat now fused with Platinum's unmistakable flair for explosive, stylish action.

In addition to Ryu's return, a new character, Yukmo, joins the adventure in a futuristic Tokyo under siege by cybernetic soldiers and monstrous abominations. Alongside classic weapons and moves, players can also expect fresh abilities to add even more brutality to the action.

So if you've been craving relentless, hard-hitting gameplay, mark October 21 in your calendar - that's when Ninja Gaiden 4 launches for PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

Watch the new trailer below - are you hyped for Ninja Gaiden 4?