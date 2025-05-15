Ninja Gaiden 4 shown in plenty of new screenshots

HQ

Microsoft and Team Ninja had two big surprises to offer during the Xbox Developer Direct in late January. One was Ninja Gaiden II Black, which was both announced and released, and the other was Ninja Gaiden 4.

Microsoft had apparently been working for a long time to make that project a reality and is also the publisher of it, which means that it will be included with Game Pass at its debut later this year. The adventure features a new protagonist called Yakumo, although legend and ninja master Ryu Hayabusa will also play an important role.

Over the past week, developer PlatinumGames has released a series of images on social media focusing on Yakumo, showing both fancy environments, ninja posing, and some battles. Hopefully we'll get more tangible news on when it will be released during this summer's not-E3 in the first half of June, but until then you can enjoy the images below.