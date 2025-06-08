Ninja Gaiden 4 release date announced at Xbox Games Showcase

HQ

Team Ninja did not miss Xbox Games Showcase. The upcoming sequel, a production co-developed by Team Ninja and Platinum Games with Xbox Game Studios, is launching October 21 on Xbox Series X, PC, and PlayStation 5.

The game, with a new protagonist, Yakumo (although Ryo Hayabusa is playable) will continue with the great hack 'n' slash action style of the series, going much further than the Ninja Gaiden 2 remake released earlier this year. And of course, it will be included in your Xbox Game Pass subscription.