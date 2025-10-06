Ninja Gaiden 4 is getting a massive expansion next year

HQ

It won't be long now until Ninja Gaiden 4 is released, and we once again get to go on adventures with Ryu Hayabusa. Only this time, he plays second fiddle to newcomer Yakumo.

Over the weekend, PlatinumGames producer/director Yuji Nakao and Team Ninja director Masazaku Hirayam appeared on the Official Xbox Podcast and had some exciting things to say about the future of the title. Among other things, they revealed that extensive DLC is on the way, to be released next year.

The expansion is called The Two Masters and offer things like new weapons with new gameplay mechanics, but above all, more story for both of the aforementioned main characters, Ryu Hayabusa and Yakumo.

The Two Masters is included if you purchase the Deluxe Edition version, but it will of course also be available separately (not least for those who download the game via Game Pass). The premiere date is October 21 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X.