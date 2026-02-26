Ninja Gaiden 4 is getting a hefty expansion next week

HQ

If you've finished Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, and Ninja Gaiden 4 - but still feel like you need a little more ninja action in your life, Team Ninja has something in store for you. They've announced that the Ninja Gaiden 4 expansion The Two Masters will premiere on March 4.

Here, the story continues after the main campaign with three new story chapters, two new weapons (Ryu gets Jakotsumon gloves while Yakumo gets Solitaire scythe), and a bunch of new enemies and bosses. On top of that, there's a new "endurance-style mode" called Abyssal Road where you have to survive waves of increasingly difficult battles. As a kind of cherry on top, there are also gameplay additions in the form of "the new Special Blood Essence and Frenzied enemy mechanics that dynamically change battle conditions."

We are also promised "a wide range of quality-of-life improvements, balance adjustments, and bug fixes, including combat responsiveness improvements, new weapon set customization options, and fixes across multiple chapters to ensure a smoother experience throughout the campaign."

If you have purchased one of the Deluxe editions, The Two Masters is included, but you can of course also purchase it separately. Below you can watch a trailer presenting it.