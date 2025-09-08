Ninja Gaiden 4 gets a free Dynamic Background for Xbox Series S/X

HQ

Ahead of major releases, particularly of its own titles but also from third parties, Microsoft usually releases so-called Dynamic Backgrounds with motifs from the games in question.

With just over a month to go until the premiere of Ninja Gaiden 4, that's exactly what Microsoft now has done. Xbox boss Sarah Bond herself is now sharing an image on Threads where we can check out a screenshot of the theme (which is actually animated and therefore even more impressive in reality).

The background is now available and free to download and use. And if you want to read more about ninjas (of course you do), we remind you that we currently have a pretty substantial article in the works about the world's best ninja games.