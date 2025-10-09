Ninja Gaiden 4, Baldur's Gate, Evil West, Ball x Pit and more heading to Game Pass

HQ

Normally, Microsoft announces the games that will be coming to Game Pass around the start and middle of each month. They did so again in October, but this time it included a whole bunch of extra games (around 45 Ubisoft titles and Hogwarts Legacy) that was confirmed in connection with the criticized price increase for Game Pass Ultimate.

One of the reasons given for the price hike was that they would be adding more games in the future, and perhaps that is why they are now announcing another round of titles for their subscription services, which will be added over the coming ten days.

Via Xbox Wire, it has now been announced that the following games will soon be added to Game Pass (games marked with * will not be available on Game Pass Premium at launch, games marked with ** are already included with other subscriptions but will now be available on Xbox Premium):



Supermarket Simulator (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Today



Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Editions (PC) - Today



The Casting of Frank Stone (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - October 14



Ball x Pit (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - October 15*



The Grinch: Christmas Adventures (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - October 15



Eternal Strands (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - October 15**



He is Coming (Game Preview) (PC) - October 15**



Ninja Gaiden II Black (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - October 15**



Pax Dei (PC) - October 16



Keeper (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - October 17*



Evil West (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - October 21



Ninja Gaiden 4 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - October 21*



As usual, there are other perks as well, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire. This time around, these include "Play the new Agent Veto" for Valorant and Game Pass Pack 4 for Call of Duty: Warzone.

The following three games will be removed from the service on October 15, but you can get a discount on them through your subscription if you want to keep any of them: