Ninja Gaiden 2 Black remake announced - and released

"One more thing", that's what we heard after the Ninja Gaiden 4 showcase at Microsoft's Developer Direct 2025 today. Once again, we got to see Ryu Hayabusa and thoughts turned to perhaps a new Dead or Alive, or a guest appearance in a game like Mortal Kombat? As it turned out, it was a remake of the barely 17-year-old Ninja Gaiden 2, called Ninja Gaiden 2 Black.

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black is billed as "the definitive edition of the game" with heavily enhanced graphics in the Unreal Engine 5 engine, and besides the technical bells and whistles, this time we can look forward to playing not only as Ryu, but also Ayane, Momij and Rachel.

The best part of all? Ninja Gaiden 2 Black is out today on Xbox, PC and Game Pass!

Check out the trailer below.

