Ninja Foodi StaySharp

As a rule, we usually stick to reviewing actual electronics here, things that, broadly speaking, require you to... well, plug them into an outlet. In this case, the product is the "Foodi StaySharp" from Ninja (you can probably tell just from the quirky name alone), and for that reason alone, we're paying close attention because it's always fun to review products from this particular manufacturer.

Ninja always thinks outside the box and constantly tries to combine or transform usage scenarios with their gear. It doesn't always work, but it's incredibly easy to appreciate the ideas, the creative drive, and the innovation.

StaySharp is, as such, a pretty simple concept; you have kitchen knives at home, and perhaps they're already stored in some kind of knife block. Over time, they get dull and need sharpening, but instead of having a knife sharpener tucked away in a drawer somewhere, this one is built right into the knife block itself, mounted just to the right of the knives. This means you can, relatively easily, take out a knife, insert it into the sharpener, move it back and forth using a small button, and then, in principle, you have a sharpened knife ready to use.

Again, the idea is easy to understand and incredibly clever. You reduce the number of individual items in your kitchen, combine versatile functions into a single unit, and keep your knives sharper for longer because the process is now incredibly smooth.

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I'm not particularly well-equipped to comment on the quality of the knives, though. You pay just around £150 for a set of six knives, and a quick comparison with sets from Onyx, Casper Sobczyk, or Zwilling tells me that the overall price is on the cheaper end. Ninja itself claims that the knives are made of forged German stainless steel. Furthermore, the blade itself is a single solid, continuous piece that extends all the way to the handle, and all six knives feel quite nice to use.

Inside the block itself is a motorised grinding wheel with stones. It works by removing a knife from its proprietary slot and inserting it into the sharpener. You can then "pump" a button to guide the grinding wheel at an optimal angle. It's pretty simple, and the results seem to be effective. Ninja promises that the knives will stay sharp for 10 years if you sharpen them regularly, which is quite a claim.

However, there are some drawbacks here that spoil the party a bit. Even though this is basically just a hole, it's actually a proprietary one and it only fits Ninja's own knives. So if you lose one or it breaks, you'll have to buy replacements individually from Ninja. Furthermore, the slots that hold the knives are also cut to fit this specific set exactly.

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Furthermore, Ninja generally has an issue with materials and aesthetics. Sure, this can be partly excused by the fact that a StaySharp block really isn't particularly expensive, but on the other hand, it's time for Ninja to ditch these very plastic-looking designs in favour of something more minimalist and contemporary. Maybe aluminium? Or perhaps a bit of wood here and there? The point is that, from a distance, the StaySharp looks cheaper than it actually is.

That said, the concept is, once again, clear and well thought out. The product works exactly as intended, and it's very clear what problem it solves, and it solves that problem with flying colours. If you're a "filthy casual" in the kitchen, you'll have sharper, better knives available more often if you have a StaySharp, and that's the whole point, isn't it?