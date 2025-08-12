Ninja CREAMi Deluxe

We have stated on several occasions that Ninja has gone viral numerous times now. It's difficult to say why, other than that the manufacturer must have somehow nailed the concept of smart, simple, and relatively inexpensive kitchen gadgets that appeal to the broadest possible target group. Fortunately, they have historically been able to back this up in broad terms, and the latest product that seems to have taken the world by storm is the so-called "Creami", which is basically a versatile ice cream maker with some notable but understandable limitations.

This is not a traditional Simac or similar, which, in addition to freezing, requires hours of careful folding of the elements to create the real "gelaaaaato" (imagine typical Italian finger gestures here). Instead, the Creami Deluxe broadly resembles a kind of blender, in which the ingredients are placed in a relatively large container and then whipped. There are 11 functions that can be selected via a surprisingly rudimentary, if not slightly unattractive, user interface, but there are plenty of options: ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, slushies, or even a "creamiccino" (yes, it hurts me to write that).

The advantage is that, in addition to the recipes Ninja actually provides, which are surprisingly simple and easy to put together, Creami has, as mentioned, gone viral. This means that you can be inspired by tons of creative souls on the internet who make all kinds of cold drinks to suit a specific diet or perhaps allergies. The point is that even though it can send a chill down your spine when you engage in "viral" culture, it's certainly an advantage because the internet suddenly works very hard to sell the concept to you, just like with the air fryer, for example.

And you can be cynical about it, but my girlfriend Klara quickly found several Reddit threads specialising in healthy breakfast recipes with frozen yoghurt (froghurt for the uninitiated), and it turned out to be a huge success.

Creami Deluxe is easy to clean and incredibly easy to use, but at the same time, in a number of critical ways, it is a superfluous kitchen appliance costing £250, so it would have been advantageous if Ninja had worked a little on the machine's finish. Perhaps it would have been better to avoid the scratch-prone black polished plastic surface in the middle, which gets dirty just by looking at it and also makes it look cheaper than it is. Furthermore, it should be noted that the blades do not reach the edge of the container, which means that the completely soft texture is sometimes slightly ruined by frozen pieces that have not been cut properly.

But that's a very small price to pay, especially considering that Creami is not an ice cream maker in the traditional sense. This means that it is really cheaper than most alternatives, but at the same time, you obviously have to plan a little how you use it. For us, this wasn't really a problem, as we had a huge internet of inspiration to fall back on, but since it can't freeze, the ingredients must be frozen in advance.

This makes it a reinterpretation or perhaps a remix of various kitchen appliances, but even though it's easy to dismiss it as completely superfluous, Klara in particular served up some pretty delicious and relatively healthy creations that could only have been made possible by this rather unique combination of functionalities. Creami Deluxe is creative, and that is worth celebrating, but all things considered, it might be an idea to introduce a Creami "Pro" at some point, which would iron out the kinks and charge a little more for a more refined experience.

