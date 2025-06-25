Nine-time Grand Slam doubles winner slams US Open new invention: "When we hear Alcaraz or others, it is embarrassing"

HQ

The anouncement of the line-up for mixed doubles in the US Open was met with a mixed response. Tennis fans are looking forward to watch the best players in the world being paired almost like fan casts (in the case of Alcaraz and Raducanu, for example). However, genuine players from doubles or mixed doubles categories feel that the organization has devaluated the format (matches will be shorter, with four games and no ad-scoring) as they only focus on the show.

Russian player Kristina Mladenovic, winner of nine Grand Slams in doubles, including three mixed doubles, and former WTA World No. 1 in doubles, said to Eurosport that it's a "brilliant idea" in terms of business strategy, as it guarantees US Open better ticket sales and better TV rights.

"But from a sporting point of view, it's problematic because it touches on the essence of tennis. A Grand Slam is a competition steeped in history, in singles and doubles. And now, all of a sudden, the doubles become a super exhibition without anyone or anything having a say. There's no problem putting on such an event, but above all, don't call it a Grand Slam!".

This mixed doubles "mini tournament", only lasting two days, takes place in the "US Open Fan Week", before the official competition begins, but at the same time as singles qualification. That means Mladenovic will not be able to play both due to overlapping.

She is naturally not happy with the situation. "When we hear Alcaraz or others say that they are going to have fun while preparing for the US Open, it is embarrassing. A Grand Slam is neither preparation nor fun...", she complained on TennisActu. The tournament, first announced in February, was also announced without consultation from the players, and US Open has done little to respond to the controversy, hoping not enough people will notice it.