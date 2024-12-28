Nine Sols to get physical release next year

HQ

While roguelikes, metroidvanias, and soulslikes are a dime a dozen nowadays, every so often you can find a really polished and exciting title within the criss-crossing subgenres that we see, such as Nine Sols.

Red Candle Games' critically acclaimed title combines Sekiro-like action with a mesmerising art style, and it is now getting a physical release next year. As per Red Candle's X/Twitter page, the developer is teaming up with Fangamer for this physical release.

So far, the physical release is just confirmed for Switch, and will arrive some time in 2025. If you're someone who likes to keep their media physically, you might want to keep an eye out for this version of Nine Sols.