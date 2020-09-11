Nine new songs have been revealed for Just Dance 2021

You're watching Advertisements

The Just Dance franchise is ready to come back this Fall with Just Dance 2021 on many platforms, both new and old gen. Today Ubisoft has announced some new tracks that you can find in the game, which you can read in detail below:



"Blinding Lights" dei The Weeknd



"Without Me" di Eminem



"Till The World Ends" dei The Girly Team



"The Weekend" di Michael Gray



"Samba de Janeiro" di Ultraclub 90



"Runaway (U & I)" di Galantis



"Bailando" di Paradisio con Dj Patrick Samoy



"Dibby Dibby Sound" di DJ Fresh & Jay Fay con Ms Dynamite



"Boy, You Can Keep It" di Alex Newell



Players who have a subscription or trial period for Just Dance Unlimited on Just Dance 2020 will be able to try out also a new track, "Without Me" by Eminem, exclusively on Just Dance Unlimited for a week.

Just Dance 2021 will be available on November 12 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia. The game will also be available on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 at the launch of the new consoles.

As for Just Dance 2020, however, Season 4, It's Showtime, has just begun, inspired by Broadway musicals. It's Showtime will kick off with two exciting events for players: The Party (10 - September 24) and The Gala (October 15 - November 5). The events will be available to all Just Dance 2020 players on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Stadia.