Nine Inch Nails to score the new Turtles movie

Trent Reznor, the frontman of the band Nine Inch Nails and the king of immortal classics such as the albums The Downward Spiral and Pretty Hate Machine, together with Atticus Ross - an official member of the band since 2016 - has created a number of powerful movie soundtracks in recent years. Among them are the award-winning soundtrack for The Social Network, but also the Watchmen series and the movie Mank. Now, somewhat surprisingly, the fierce duo is taking on the Turtles.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the star-studded animated feature set for release on August 2, will be writer Jeff Rowe's directorial debut and boasts voice actors like Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Post Malone, Maya Rudolph, Ice Cube, and more.

Check out the movie's teaser trailer below, and why not give Reznor's magnum opus another listen, while we're at it?

